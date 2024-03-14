Ogun Begins Payment Of N10,000 to Primary, Secondary Students

Excitement reverberated through Ogun State as the government initiated the distribution of N10,000 cash awards to 100,000 primary and secondary school students across over 2,000 public schools. This initiative, promised by Governor Dapo Abiodun, aims to support indigent pupils and students across the state.

In fulfillment of this commitment, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, oversaw the disbursement process in several schools in Abeokuta. He emphasized that this financial assistance is a crucial step by the government to alleviate the economic burdens faced by parents amidst the current economic challenges in the country.

The initiative underscores the government’s dedication to providing tangible support to students and families grappling with financial constraints. With education being a cornerstone of development, such initiatives are crucial in ensuring that economic hardships do not impede educational opportunities for young learners.