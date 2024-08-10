Ogun Allocates 100 Hectares for Naval Base, Dockyard

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun said 100 hectares of land have been allocated to the Nigerian Navy to build a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the state.

Prince Abiodun stated this during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, in his office in Abuja.

The FOB, according to the governor, would be established in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the naval facility will protect some strategic investments and safeguard the sovereignty of Nigeria at Tongeji Island.

He said: “Ogun State has always had a long and fruitful relationship with the security apparatus of the nation and has been adjudged to be one of the most secured and peaceful states in Nigeria.

“As part of ongoing efforts towards deepening that relationship with members of the armed forces, I am happy to announce that Ogun State has allocated 100 hectares of land to the Nigerian Navy to build a Forward Operating Base in Ogun Waterside Local Government that will consist of a naval dockyard and a naval base.

“This base and dockyard will provide security for the investments coming into that area, including the proposed OK LNG project being spearheaded by NNPC Limited, the proposed Olokola Deep Sea Port, and will safeguard the sovereignty of Nigeria at Tongeji Island (part of Ipokia LG, Ogun State) and activities by NNPC Limited towards oil exploration, given the state’s frontier status as conferred by the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.”

Responding, the Chief of Naval Staff said that although he inherited the project from his predecessor, he embraced it upon assuming office because of its importance and the value inherent in it.

Vice Admiral Ogalla expressed gratitude to the governor for the gesture, promising that construction will start immediately as it is provided for in the 2024 budget.