Ogun, AGDC To Train Youths On Solar Panel Installation

Ogun State Government, in collaboration with Afterschool Graduate Development Center(AGDC) is set to train over 500 youths on Solar Panel Installation and Sales, slated to hold between 25th August and 1st September, 2023, in all the three senatorial districts, as part of the activities marking this year’s International Youth Day.

A statement signed by the Project Manager, Mr Abiola Odetola, the copy which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday stated that the rationale behind the focus on Solar Panel Installation and Sales was to key into the theme of this year’s International Youth Day, which is:” Green Skills For Youth Towards a Sustainable World”.

The statement also added that the programmes was also conceived to achieve the targets of SDG Goal 7- Affordable Clean Energy as well as SDG- Goal 8-Decent work and Economic growth.

It, therefore, enjoined unemployed youths who are residents in the state, between the ages of 18-40 years to seize the opportunity which will avail the set skills for an internship with solar companies while successful trainees will be provided with free start up kits.