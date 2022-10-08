Ogun 1 Customs Generates N38.5m In Three Months

Through import duties and auction sales of Petroleum products, the Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has generated the sum of N38,537,267 as revenue for the 3rd quarter of the 2022 fiscal year.

This was revealed on Friday by the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Bamidele Makinde at the Command Headquarters in Idiroko, Ogun state, at a media briefing on the scorecard of the NCS Ogun I Area Command.

Attributing the Command’s achievements to the effective use of intelligence, the Area Controller also revealed the seizures of 11,358 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each (equivalent to 38 trailer loads).

Similarly, the Command also recorded seizures of 1550 pieces of used tyres and 180 bales of used clothing in a warehouse situated along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State. Others are 6 units of Vehicles used as means of conveyance, 2 units of fairly- used vehicles, 67,650 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 8 units of Motorcycle, 80 kegs of Vegetable oil, 201 bales and 76 sacks of Secondhand clothing.

Furthermore, 79 Sack of Used Shoes, 20 wraps of Cannabis Sativa, 89 bales of Textile, 17 Cartons of imported Tomato Paste, 5 Cartons of imported Spaghetti Pasta and 80 Pieces of Vegetable oil were seized with a total Duty Paid Value of N341,116,290.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend the section of the business community which has been complying with the Federal Government fiscal policies. We assure them of our continued support by way of trade facilitation. As for diehard and would-be smugglers, we warn them to steer clear of smuggling activities as the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on any arrested perpetrator of such acts”, he explained.

Comptroller Makinde highlighted the efforts made by the Command towards improving the relationship with stakeholders through improved corporate social responsibility.