News

Oeyabanji Declares Tuesday Public Holiday In Ekiti For PVC Collection

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
27
Biodun Oyebanji
Biodun Oyebanji

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has declared Tuesday, January 24, 2023 a work- free day in the State.

This is to enable eligible voters collect their Permanent Voters Cards ( PVC) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s designated centres.

The Governor urged all eligible voters to take advantage of the holiday and collect their PVC which is their licence to participate in the forth coming general election.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
27

Related Articles

Super Eagles

Algeria 2023: Ugbade Calls 48 Players To Camp In Abuja

2 hours ago

Yemi-Esan Inaugurates Wellness Centre, Counsels Employees On Health Consciousness

16 hours ago

Court Jails Oil thief Two Years In Port Harcourt

16 hours ago

Customs Unveils Hameed Ibrahim Ali Staff Clinic

21 hours ago