Oeyabanji Declares Tuesday Public Holiday In Ekiti For PVC Collection

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has declared Tuesday, January 24, 2023 a work- free day in the State.

This is to enable eligible voters collect their Permanent Voters Cards ( PVC) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s designated centres.

The Governor urged all eligible voters to take advantage of the holiday and collect their PVC which is their licence to participate in the forth coming general election.