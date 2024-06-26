Sports

Odemwingie Turns Professional Golfer

Anthony Adeniyi19 mins ago
Peter Odemwingie
Peter Odemwingie

Peter Odemwingie, the former Super Eagles forward, has embarked on a new career as a professional golfer after graduating from golf school. Odemwingie, who retired from football, expressed his excitement about the transition.

“It’s motivating being around people who have the drive to achieve and get this PGA Member badge on your chest!” he told the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) official website.

The 42-year-old was a notable presence in the Premier League, playing for West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City, and Stoke City. During his time at West Brom, Odemwingie scored over 30 goals, making a significant impact at the club.

On the international stage, he represented Nigeria in two FIFA World Cups and secured an Olympic medal in 2008. Odemwingie’s move to golf marks a new chapter in his sporting career, showcasing his versatility and dedication to achieving excellence in a new field.

