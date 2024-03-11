Oborududu, Adekuoroye Shine at All African Games

Team Nigeria celebrated a remarkable gold rush on the third day of the ongoing 2024 African Games in Ghana, with wrestling emerging as the standout performer, securing six gold medals for the country.

The impressive medal haul commenced with Mercy Genesis’s historic victory over Egypt’s Abdallah Mohamed in the women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling category. Genesis secured Nigeria’s first gold medal of the Games with a pinfall victory at the Hana Hathramani Hall in Accra on Sunday.

Following suit, Christiana Ogunsanya dominated the women’s 50kg freestyle, triumphing over Bakayoko Celine-Josee of Cote d’Ivoire with a resounding 11-0 victory via technical superiority.

Odunayo Adekuoroye continued Nigeria’s wrestling dominance, securing her third consecutive African Games gold medal by defeating Morroco’s Zainab Hassoune 6-0 via pinfall in the women’s 57kg freestyle final.

Adekuruoye’s victory marked a remarkable milestone in her career, having previously clinched gold in the women’s 53kg freestyle wrestling in Brazaville in 2015 and the 57kg category in Rabat in 2019.

Blessing Oborududu added to Nigeria’s triumph by claiming her third consecutive African Games gold medal in the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling, showcasing her consistency on the international stage.

Hannah Reuben and Esther Kolawole also contributed to Nigeria’s medal tally, securing gold in the women’s 62kg and 76kg freestyle wrestling events, respectively.

In another standout performance, Anuoluwapo Opeyori emerged victorious in the men’s singles badminton final, defeating compatriot Godwin Olofua 2-1 to clinch gold, further bolstering Nigeria’s success at the Games.