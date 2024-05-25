Oborevwori to Rebuild School, Health Centre in Okuama

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has announced plans to rebuild the school and health centre in the Okuama community, which were destroyed during the crisis following the Okuama incident.

The Governor who made this known during a meeting with Okuama community stakeholders and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp Management Committee at Government House, Asaba also urged displaced residents to relocate to the IDP camp at Ewu to facilitate profiling, healthcare, and other social services.

The Secretary General of Ewu Kingdom, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, and the Chairman of the IDP Management Committee, Mr. Abraham Ogbodo, who spoke at the meeting praised the governor’s commitment to peace and development. They emphasized the inclusion of Okuama indigenes in the IDP committee to ensure proper identification and support for those affected and assured that the camp could accommodate up to 1,700 people.