Objective of #EndBadGovernance Protest is Regime Change – Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, has said the aim of the organizers of the August 1 protest is to effect regime change and take Nigeria back to the halcyon days of military rule.

Alake said he got to know about the plans through credible intelligence.

This was as he lamented that some people who call themselves patriotic Nigerians are foolishly in support of the aim which has economic hardship as smokescreen.

“You want to create chaos, precipitate

a coup, effect a regime change and take Nigeria back to halcyon days of military rule,” Alake said as heard in an audio shared on X social media platform by presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga.

Alake also stated that those on social media giving support to the protest are oblivious of the true intentions of the organizers.

“The objective is regime change by force. And you will agree with me that no responsible or responsive government anywhere in the world would sit back and allow chaos in its area of jurisdiction,” he said.

The Minister reminded Nigerians that the government is not against protest, just as he cited the protest held by the Nigeria Labour Congress weeks ago, stating that the NLC was not muzzled.