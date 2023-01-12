OBJ, Atiku ‘Chopped Money’, Abused Themselves – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said former president Olusegun Obasanjo and former vice president Atiku Abubakar abused themselves while in office.

Tinubu, who spoke at his presidential rally held at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu, said this was after they finished embezzling public funds.

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari for completing the second Niger Bridge, Tinubu said, “They didn’t do it for 16 years, they chop your money, abused themselves.

“You know whom I am talking about? I don’t want to abuse them, but I can refer to something.

“OBJ and Atiku, when they finished chopping the money, they started abusing one another, you took much, I took much, they danced naked in Wuse Market in Abuja. Don’t believe them anymore.”

He urged the people of Enugu and the entire South-East to trust him with their votes, assuring that it would lead to economic boom in the area.

“As you pray, be ready to sacrifice for Nigeria. Here you are, if the federal government partners with you, if you elect me as the President and we work together, we can site the industrial hub for Enugu, industrial hub for Imo, for Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, build seaports, fabricating engines.

“Enugu will become an industrial hub greater than before. There will be jobs for all of you. You have the edible mineral resources to propel economic recovery. You are all equally an agricultural powerhouse that can produce many cash crops, even before now you were producing flowers and exporting them. All you need is to partner with the federal government. Let’s work together.”