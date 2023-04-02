Obi’s Team Accuses APC Of Propaganda To Retain Mandate

The Head, Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, has said the All Progressives Congress is desperated to grab and retain power by foul means.

He said while his team is toeing the constitutional path to retrieve its mandate, “those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Nigerians have recoursed to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them.”

The Obi-Datti team also accused the APC of employing different propaganda to distract them in the course of reclaiming their mandate.

He said, “From the show of shame in Port Harcourt to the drama in the Ibom Air aircraft, both of which they contrived, they have now moved to the circulation of a deep fake audio file aimed at promoting religious tension in the country.

“All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at demarketing Peter Obi. If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully. Peter Obi has long been on record as the only presidential candidate who has urged the Nigerians electorate not to vote for him on the basis of religion or tribe .

“We will therefore like to advice our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means.

“That is more important than to expect those who ran election on forged credentials and even fake Bishops to stop faking. They cannot stop being fraudulent because that is who they are.”