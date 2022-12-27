Obi’s Spokesman Slams Arthur Eze

Duran Onifade, the spokesman for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described as unfortunate and unexpected the comment about his principal made by billionaire Arthur Eze.

Eze had revealed that he advised Obi to jettison his presidential ambition because he won’t be able to win.

The billionaire who spoke at the Ofala festival in Anambra State, said he had the discussion with Obi when the Labour Party candidate visited him for support.

Reacting, Onifade said Eze haf given his opinion as someone who is part of the establishment.

Onifade who made it clear that he was expressing his personal opinion on the subject, told Vanguard, “It is the influence of people like that that we want to take our politics away from.

“He is part of the establishment and structure that young Nigerians what to take our country back from.

“When we take power from the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, the likes of Arthur Eze will no longer wield the kind of influence they enjoy today.

“You don’t expect them to take this lying down. Our candidate and our campaign remain focused on the take ahead which is to take back our country, rebuild it to make it take its proper place in the comity of nations. “