Obi’s Plane Grounded By Powers That Be – Media Head

The plane that ferries the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been grounded by powers that be.

This was stated by Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi-Datti Campaign, on Wednesday.

He said in a statement, “The Obidient plane was grounded today by the powers that be “for regulatory reasons” only.

“Please ignore any mischievous rumour. Our massive rally in Ibadan is going on as planned.”