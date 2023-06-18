Obi’s Legal Team An Embarrassment – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a well-known social commentator, has expressed his disappointment with the legal team representing Peter Obi of the Labour Party at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, describing them as an embarrassment.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Saturday, Omokri, who served as media aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, shared his views. As a staunch supporter of Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he expressed his disappointment in the quality of witnesses and evidence presented by Obi’s legal team before the Tribunal.

Omokri further alleged that the counsel representing Obi’s interests have been committing “schoolboy errors” by mishandling their schedule of documents and subsequently requesting additional time.

“Peter Obi’s legal team and their witnesses at the Presidential Election Petition Court are simply an embarrassment.

“It was a man boasting that he had all his evidence and witnesses. And look at the type of witnesses they are producing. A mathematics professor blamed his inability to prove that Peter Obi won the #NigerianElections2023 on lack of time.

“Another, Lawrence Nwakaeti, got confused in court. Lawyers who make schoolboy errors by blundering their schedule of documents and then asking for more time. It is not looking good for Peter Obi. Not looking good at all”, he wrote.