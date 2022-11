Obi’s Investment In Anambra Next To Nothing – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has said the investment made by his predecessor, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is next to nothing.

Soludo disclosed this when he appeared on Channels Television on Thursday.

He said, “I don’t know about the investment. Our interview is about the 2023 budget. I’m not talking about the investments of any of my predecessors. By the way, the one that you talked about I don’t know about that.

“I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside.”

Soludo added that more than 5,000 teachers in the state would get their employment letters in a few days.

“We are handing out employment letters to more than 5, 000 teachers to end an era of schools without teachers. We are going to have over 240 doctors and consultants to man our general hospitals, so if you look at the five fingers approach of our programmes, we designed our budget to keep our eyes on the ball,” he added.