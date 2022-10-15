Headline

Obi’s Camp Has People Who Massacred Nigerians – Sowore

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
47

Political activist, Omoyele Sowore, has said the camp of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is full of people who killed Nigerians.

Sowore said this after former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who had been frolicking with Obi, offered his seat to the Labour Party presidential candidate at an event.

According to Sowore, Obasanjo masterminded the massacre of Nigerians during the civil war.

He also lamented that a general who denied the alleged Lekki Massacre was also part of Obi’s camp.

He wrote, “Obasanjo massacred Nigerians in Odi and Zaki Biam, Ibrahim Babangida killed Dele Giwa in 1986 with a parcel bomb went ahead to kill his friend Mamman Vatsa over a phantom coup. General Enenche helped cover up #Endsars massacre at #LekkiTollGate and they’re all in @PeterObi’s camp! #WeCantContinueLikeThis”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
47

Related Articles

Bola Tinubu

I Developed Lagos From Jungle To Mega City – Tinubu

10 hours ago
Police

Disregard Viral Video Of Helicopter Dropping People In Enugu, Police Urge Nigerians

10 hours ago
Ibikunle Amosun

Japa: Western Countries Giving Young Nigerians Visa Are Wicked – Amosun

10 hours ago
Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Why Malami Can Prevent Kanu’s Release – Lawyer

1 day ago