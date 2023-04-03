Obi’s Ambition To Be President Dead – Keyamo

A spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the ambition of Peter Obi to become President of Nigeria one day has died a natural death.

Keyamo said this following a leaked audio of a phone conversation between Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church.

In the conversation done on the eve of the presidential election of February 25, Obi begged Oyedepo to help him urged Christians and people in the southwest to vote for him.

According to the Labour Party candidate, the election was a religious war.

Reacting, Keyamo tweeted: “Having confirmed the authenticity of what is now known as the Peter Obi ‘Yes-daddy’ audio, I think the real culprit here are the so-called ‘men of God’ who allowed themselves to be used by an unscrupulous politician to seek to inflame religious passions in our dear country in the name of politics.

“So, when they were telling their hapless adherents that they heard the voice of the Lord, it was actually Peter Obi’s telephone calls they heard and not God’s voice. This is deceitful, shameful and disgusting. Imagine a so-called ‘man of God’ comparing notes with a politician as to what he said or what he would say on the pulpit in order to get him votes.

“I hope this sufficiently embarrasses the ‘men of God’ in Nigeria to forthwith desist from using the pulpit for politics and the Church-goers to stop being teleguided by their self-serving ‘men of God’.

“As for Peter Obi who declared an election a ‘religious war’ in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country like ours, the real God has just exposed him and his dream to be Nigeria’s President one day has just died a natural death. ‘Yes-daddy’ is now permanently etched in the consciousness of the nation and we will NEVER forget!”