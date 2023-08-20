Obidients Won’t Accept Re-run – Charly Boy

In anticipation of the impending judgment from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, unconventional musician Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has issued a cautionary message. He stated that the followers of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), would not be receptive to a repeat of the election.

Charly Boy pointed out that the court had previously delivered judgments in favor of other politicians without necessitating a fresh election. He firmly asserted that the situation would be no different for Peter Obi.

“We Refuse, Reject And Condemn A Rerun.

“If they, the judiciary, did it for Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State and they also did even greater wonders for Hope Uzodinmma of Imo state;

Surely, they can do even greater for Peter Obi.

What is good for the goose is good …#NoToRerun,” he wrote on Twitter.