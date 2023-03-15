Obidients Only Reason When It Favours Them – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said Obidients, who are supporters of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, are incapable of reasoning unless it favours them.

This was after one Twitter user, Mark Essien, did a private collation of results from all polling unit from the the February 25 presidential election.

Initially, the results favour the candidate the Obidients supported, leading them to praise the process.

However, when more polling units began to trickle in, the results showed Obidients losing to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the eventual winner of the collation done by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Before Essien could conclude the collation, they immediately lashed out at him, calling him a mole in their midst.

Reacting, Omokri tweeted, “Mark Essien, who previously was the Obidient champion, became an el-Rufai agent overnight in your eyes. You say areas where Atiku and Tinubu got 50-60% were rigged, but where Obi got 97% was not. You Obidients are not capable of seeing reason except it favours you!”