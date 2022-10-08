News

Obidients Are Poor Little Children Who Throw Insults – FFK

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
117
Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly known as Obidients, are poor little children who throw insults.

According to him, despite knowing how to throw punches, Obidients find it difficult to receive such.

He tweeted, “The problem with Peter and his Obidients is that they know how to throw punches but they don’t know how to take them. They enjoy hurling insults at others but they can’t take insults themselves. One small jab and their glass jaws are broken and ego shattered.

Poor little children.

