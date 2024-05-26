Obi Won 2023 Election, Baba-Ahmed Insists

Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, former Vice Presidential candidate for Nigeria’s Labour Party, has reiterated his stance that he and Peter Obi emerged victorious in the 2023 presidential election. Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme, Baba-Ahmed expressed unwavering certainty about their win.

Baba-Ahmed pointed fingers at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing it of deliberate malpractices during the election. He alleged that the INEC Result Viewing portal (IRev) was intentionally disabled, compelling a manual return of the results instead of the digital process that had been initially promised. According to him, this action skewed the election outcomes, undermining the transparency and credibility of the process.

He said: “Not at all. In fact we hold our heads high. When we look at, where are the campaign promises of the APC, or the ongoing government? What have they achieved?

“The iRev was switched off. They returned the results manually. And then the Constitution was twisted, and the meaning of the English language was changed.

“We won the 2023 election. I will never stop saying it. Now the Labour Party as at today is in a better state than the CPC was in 2013/2014 leading up to the 2015 election, far better than it was.

“Continue looking at the failures, the worsening insecurity, the declining economy and aggravated corruption that is now going on.

“Add that to when Nigerians will now wake up to the realization that beyond 2027, there’s probably a grand scheme to dismember Nigeria into six autonomous zones because there’s no way to explain the failure, and because the only way is to carry those failures and run away.”