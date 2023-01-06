Obi Will Only Get 2% Votes In North – Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will only get two per cent of votes in the northern part of Nigeria.

He said the former governor of Anambra State is only popular on social media where he has supporters, with majority of them not having Permanent Voters’Card.

Fani-Kayode said this when he appeared on AIT’s Democracy programme on Thursday.

He said, ” Peter Obi can win parts of Southeast and Southsouth but where will he get 25 per cent of the votes in the North? I can tell you Obi will get 2 per cent or nothing in the core north.”

The former aide to Obasanjo, FFK said Peter Obi supporters are only on social media, crawling out from under rocks to vent their anger.

”These are angry people who crawl out from under the rocks, go on social media and vent their anger. That is what social media is for. I don’t read comments whether for good or bad. These people have the right to vent their anger but I can tell u half of them don’t make the population of voters with PVC.”