Obi Will Lose Steam Like Morocco – Atiku’s Aide

The spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organization, Daniel Bwala, has likened Peter Obi to Morocco national team, saying the former governor of Anambra State will lose steam.

Morocco had a wonderful outing at the 3

2022 World Cup in Qatar when they became the first African team to reach the semifinal of the tournament.

They were, however, sent packing by France who beat them 2-0.

Reacting, Bwala tweeted that Obi would be sent him in February 2023 in the same manner.

Bwala wrote: “Peter Obi and Labour are just like Morocco. They went to the World Cup as a new phenomenon running kiti kiti kata kata. When the game settled, they lost steam and were sent home. That’s how Peter Obi would be sent home in February Presidential elections. A-Atiku = A-Argentina.”