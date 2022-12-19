Politics

Obi Will Lose Steam Like Morocco – Atiku’s Aide

Anthony Adeniyi28 mins ago
11
Atiku, Peter Obi
Atiku, Peter Obi

The spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organization, Daniel Bwala, has likened Peter Obi to Morocco national team, saying the former governor of Anambra State will lose steam.

Morocco had a wonderful outing at the 3
2022 World Cup in Qatar when they became the first African team to reach the semifinal of the tournament.

They were, however, sent packing by France who beat them 2-0.

Reacting, Bwala tweeted that Obi would be sent him in February 2023 in the same manner.

Bwala wrote: “Peter Obi and Labour are just like Morocco. They went to the World Cup as a new phenomenon running kiti kiti kata kata. When the game settled, they lost steam and were sent home. That’s how Peter Obi would be sent home in February Presidential elections. A-Atiku = A-Argentina.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi28 mins ago
11

Related Articles

atiku

PDP Moves To Remove Organising Secretary Over Incompetence, Arrogance

1 hour ago
Soludo

Soludo, Obiano Lead APGA Presidential Campaign Council

1 day ago
Labour Party

Labour Party Sets Up Conflict Resolution Committee

4 days ago

2023: Gov Bello Assures Tinubu, APC Of Victory

4 days ago