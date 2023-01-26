Obi Will Lose For Structural Reasons – Naja’atu

Naja’atu Muhammad, a former director of the Civil Society to Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, has given reasons why it will be difficult for the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, to win the 2023 presidential election.

Concise reported that Naja’atu recently resigned from her role in the Tinubu cp to back Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking during an interview with the African Independent Television, she stated that Obi is a movement that lacks structure to propel him to the presidency.

She said: “I have sat with the three front runners for the forthcoming presidential election. Mr Peter Obi is the only one among them that I have not sat with.

“Mr Peter Obi is a movement that will not win election in 2023 for structural reasons. In Kano state where I come from he does not have a governorship candidate. House of Representatives, senate and other posts would have helped him. These are the persons that ought to help him.”