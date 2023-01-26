Headline

Obi Will Lose For Structural Reasons – Naja’atu

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
68
Naja'atu Mohammed
Naja'atu Mohammed

Naja’atu Muhammad, a former director of the Civil Society to Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, has given reasons why it will be difficult for the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, to win the 2023 presidential election.

Concise reported that Naja’atu recently resigned from her role in the Tinubu cp to back Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking during an interview with the African Independent Television, she stated that Obi is a movement that lacks structure to propel him to the presidency.

She said: “I have sat with the three front runners for the forthcoming presidential election. Mr Peter Obi is the only one among them that I have not sat with.

“Mr Peter Obi is a movement that will not win election in 2023 for structural reasons. In Kano state where I come from he does not have a governorship candidate. House of Representatives, senate and other posts would have helped him. These are the persons that ought to help him.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
68

Related Articles

Ahmad Lawan

Cost Of Non-returning Lawmakers Heavy On Democracy – Lawan

6 hours ago
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign Can’t Sabotage Tinubu – APC Youth Leader

6 hours ago
Buhari, Biden

US To Impose Visa Restrictions On Nigerians Undermining Democracy

17 hours ago

Fuel Scarcity, New Naira Notes: Tinubu Shedding Crocodile Tears, Atiku/Okowa Campaign

17 hours ago