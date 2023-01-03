Obi Was Once Obasanjo’s Victim, Says Dele Alake

Dele Alake, the Director of Strategic Communication, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has alleged that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was once a victim of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

He said Obi was robbed of the 2003 governorship election in Anambra State by Obasanjo’s enforcer, Chris Uba.

He disclosed this in post in response to a New Year message by Obasanjo which which attacked the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and endorsed Obi for president.

Alake said, “Perhaps, the most laughable of the megalomaniac stunts by Obasanjo was naming Peter Obi among his “mentees”. Older Nigerians and just anyone old enough to comprehend series of abominable occurrences on the political landscape around 2003 must have reacted to such claim with derisive laughter and guffaw. It is perhaps a reflection of Obasanjo’s penchant to prey on the poor memory of the average Nigerian that he now seeks to dress Obi, his one-time victim, as a “mentee”.

“Given the well-known facts of history, many are left wondering if it was not the same Obi that Obasanjo’s thuggish enforcer, Chris Uba, robbed of Anambra governorship in 2003. It took the refusal of Dr. Chris Ngige to surrender Anambra’s treasury to Obasanjo’s surrogates (Chris Uba and co) for Nigerians to know that the polls were rigged in favour of PDP in Anambra at the expense of APGA’s Peter Obi. While the dirty fight lasted between the electoral robbers in Anambra, the police were implicated in a botched attempt to kidnap the then-sitting Anambra governor and force him to resign from office. When that failed, the hapless people of Anambra woke up one morning soon afterward to witness a reign of terror unleashed on Awka, the state capital, with Government House and other government structures either razed or vandalised by armed thugs. Fingers were pointed at Chris Uba, the self-styled “godfather of all godfathers”. While the show of shame lasted, it came to light that Uba was working for Obasanjo. When asked to clarify his relationship with Chris Ubah during a presidential chat transmitted live by NTA soon afterward, Obasanjo shamelessly downplayed the infamy by describing him as an “enthusiastic party (PDP) supporter” in Anambra!

“With this brazen attempt at revisionism by this political megalomaniac, discerning Nigerians are unlikely to miss the audacity of willful mendacity. This speaks to Obasanjo’s incorrigible penchant to always twist facts, manufacture lies to launder his dirty undergarment and project himself as Nigeria’s only messiah since independence.

“But informed Nigerian voters surely can see through Obasanjo’s chicanery. That is why they will not heed his self-serving call. Rather, come February 25, they will go out in large numbers and vote Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the only one among the present parade of candidates with the requisite capacity, competence and character to leap Nigeria from a country of potential to one of greatness.

“Obasanjo’s selfish plot to impose a puppet and regain his lost maniacal grip on power shall fail, again… just as his perfidious and pernicious third term agenda!”