Obi Visits Abure, Endorses LP’s Newly Elected NWC

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Tuesday, endorsed the newly elected National Working Committee of Labour Party led by Julius Abure.

At the meeting, Obi urged aggrieved party members to put the survival of Nigerians and Nigeria first above all other interests.

Obi said he was at the national secretariat for a visit to the chairman and would continue to strive to bring all warring parties over the crisis in the party to become united.

He stated that the challenges facing Nigeria are on human capital development bordering on Food, security, education, health and water.

“For now let us talk about how we are going to survive till then because we politician always focus on the next election and not about human beings. That for me when they survive, to the next election, we can talk about the election.

Let us focus on Nigeria, and see that Nigeria works, if Nigeria is working Labour party will work. If Nigeria fails, Labour party.

In his address to members of the party who thronged the party secretariat I solidarity visit, the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure said the national working committee was appreciative of the visit of the party members and the presidential candidate.

He said it was high time the varying groups of dissent voices over the Nnewi convention to come together and set all their personal interest aside that work for a party that would make a good show in the next election season.

“I want to say this very clear, the convention has come and gone, all those who are still angry with us over the Nnewi convention, we want to appeal to them and that they should all come together to work with us too build the party for a new Nigeria that has a vision.

“I believe very strongly that personal interest should be put aside and pursue a new Nigeria that will work for all,”Abure stated.

The Chairman of the Labour Party, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Peter Dugwu, who organized the visit said that the chapter had come in solidarity with the national working committee of the party and promised to make a good show at the area councils elections.