Obi Visiting Churches For Votes – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his recent visits to churches is simply to seek for votes.

Obi has recently been visiting different churches, especially when they are holding crusades that welcome huge crowd.

According to Omokri, Obi’s visits weren’t for Christ but to seek votes ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Peter Obi is not visiting churches for God, or Christ, or to win souls, or to grow spiritually. He goes to churches for votes. Christ made a whip and chased money changers from the Temple. What do you think He would do to politicians chasing votes in the Temple? #TableShaker.”