Obi Unveils Governance Agenda

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi has revealed his agenda which aims to reduce cost of governance in the country.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, reduction in the cost of governance will help tackle corruption in the country.

The Obi-Datti Media Office, in a statement made available to newsmen, said Obi made this known while speaking on the theme, ‘Nigeria Diaspora and Capacity Building’, in Michigan, United States, on Monday.

“We shall pursue a drastic reduction in cost of governance and corruption; Improve ease of doing business to attract FDI to jumpstart industrialization and when borrowing is unavoidable, it will be strictly for regenerative purposes and production,” Obi said.

On power, the former Anambra State governor said, “Even though I am aware that power has been moved from exclusive list to the concurrent list, we will go beyond it; we will aggressively support the private sector to invest in the power chain through a multifaceted approach particularly the transmission infrastructure.

“As we all know, two components of the power sector (generation and distribution) have been privatized and liberalised leaving the most critical component (transmission) in the hands of government which is causing inefficiency and darkness.

“We will, therefore, vigorously pursue the liberalization of the transmission infrastructure in addition to a robust power mix- embedded power and renewable energy.”

Speaking further, Obi appreciated the courage of the youths and encouraged them to continue to press further.

He said, “The journey to rescue Nigeria could not have gained momentum without the proactive role of our youth. I salute them.

“The race is far from over; the campaigning has only just started. Yet I am confident that given their resilience, they will stay the course.”