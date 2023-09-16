Obi to Appeal PEPT Judgment at Supreme Court Tuesday

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson of Peter Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has said the legal team of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, may file an appeal at the Supreme Court concerning the presidential election petition court verdict.

Concise News reported that the PEPT ruled against Obi’s petition challenging the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

The verdict will on Tuesday be challenged by Obi who is also said to have no plan of changing members of his legal team.

Tanko and the National Legal Adviser of LP, Kehinde Edun, revealed this to reporters.

“I just confirmed that we have not filed the appeal. That will be done between now and Tuesday.

“We are also not seeking to engage or tweak our team of lawyers,” Tanko said.

Edun said, “We have not filed the appeal yet because we are still within the time frame.

“It will be done any moment from now. our legal team is still intact. They are some of our best hands.

“There is no reason to change them since we do not doubt their capabilities.”