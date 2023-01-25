Obi Stoned By Hoodlums In Katsina

The campaign team of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said their principal was attacked when he went to Katsina State to campaign.

According to the team, Obi’s car was pelted with stones while he was on his way to the airport.

His rally at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium was also attacked by hoodlums to three stones to damage vehicles and other property.

The team wrote, “On his (Obi) way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his drivers side causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt.

“Subsequently, another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew,” the campaign team narrated in a statement signed by its Head of Media, Diran Onifade, on Tuesday.

“The two incidents taken together make us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the North-West locked up but are now shocked by the show of force of the Obidient movement in the region,” Onifade added