Obi Speaks On UK Arrest, Phone Call With Oyedepo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he was never arrested the last time he travelled to the United Kingdom.

According to him, he was only called for questioning at the airport which didn’t last beyond 20 minutes.

Obi made this known during an interview on Arise TV on Monday.

He said, “I was stopped for a routine immigration check in the UK because it appears that my identity was duplicated by someone. I was NEVER arrested. I was treated with due respect and walked through the VIP process. Everything lasted less than 20 minutes. — PETER OBI.

On comments against him made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lia Mohammad, he said, “I am in Onitsha and he went to Washington to announce treason against me. The amount he wasted, could have been used to build a block of 6 classrooms in his village. It is a waste.

Speaking about the controversial chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, Obi said, “I have never met the Apapa in my life. The Labour Party has no issue.

“We know they have paid him to cause confusion, and since he has collected his money, we are still contemplating asking him to come back.”

On Flawed Presidential Election, he said, “We went into the election with the strong faith in the law signed by Buhari. FG spent billions of Naira for the election. Buhari would’ve just appointed his successor and invested the money in other sectors of the Economy instead of this shamble.”

The former Anambra State Governor then addressed the leaked voice he reportedly had with Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide.

He said, “Let’s assume I even begged Bishop to tell his congregation to vote for me so as to save Nigeria, is it not better than telling my followers to snatch it, steal it, and run away with it.”