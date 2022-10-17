Obi Speaks On Receiving Private Jet Donation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has denied receiving private jet donation from eminent Nigerians.

He said this while debunking report that he got a jet to enable his campaign.

Taking to Twitter, the forner governor of Anambra State wrote, “Recently, several social media reports have alluded that some eminent Nigerians have donated their personal jets for my use during my campaign. In as much as I appreciate the expression of such hopes, I have never received any of such offer.

I pray that those eminent Nigerians mentioned, are not unduly distracted by such social media utterances. May God Almighty bless those eminent Nigerians always. -PO”