News

Obi Speaks On Receiving Private Jet Donation

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
139
Peter Obi
Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has denied receiving private jet donation from eminent Nigerians.

He said this while debunking report that he got a jet to enable his campaign.

Taking to Twitter, the forner governor of Anambra State wrote, “Recently, several social media reports have alluded that some eminent Nigerians have donated their personal jets for my use during my campaign. In as much as I appreciate the expression of such hopes, I have never received any of such offer.

I pray that those eminent Nigerians mentioned, are not unduly distracted by such social media utterances. May God Almighty bless those eminent Nigerians always. -PO”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
139

Related Articles

Oluwo of Iwo

Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo Reconstruction Begins Tuesday – Oluwo

8 hours ago

PHOTOS: El-rufai Inaugurates Kaduna Galaxy Mall

8 hours ago
futa

FUTA To Announce Resumption Date

9 hours ago

IGP Partners Foundation For Improved Scientific Investigation, Officers Upgrade In ICT

9 hours ago