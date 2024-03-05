Obi Speaks on Desperation to be President

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has said he’s not desperate to be president of Nigeria.

According to him, he’s, however, desperate to make the country work.

The former governor of Anambra State said this while receiving his award as the ‘Leadership Politician of the Year 2023’ at the annual Leadership Conference and Awards.

“I am not desperate to be president, I am desperate to make Nigeria work,” Obi stated while adding that young Nigerians should be productively engaged in order to eliminate poverty and crime,” Obi said.

Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election won by President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. He earlier contested to be vice president with former vice president Atiku as his principal. He, however, came third behind Atiku who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023.