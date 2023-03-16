Obi Speaks On Accepting To Work With Tinubu’s Govt

The candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has said he will refuse any offer to work with the government of the election’s winner, President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, is speculated to form a government of national unity. This will likely include officers from Obi’s camp.

However, during an interview in Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, the former governor of Anambra State revealed that he won’t accept any such offer because he was still in court challenging the outcome of the election.

“The first thing I want to see is that the process is right. The process through which you achieve anything is far more fundamental than what you do thereafter. Let us go back first, I am challenging the process and the declaration.

“Until we get it right, then we can talk about a government of national unity. Otherwise, we would go and sit down and say that those who stopped a train and kidnapped people can call us to discuss peace when they have people in captivity. Until things are done rightly, we will be encouraging what we don’t need to encourage,” he said.

Asked if he would accept the outcome when it turns out to not be in his favour, Obi said he would be shocked if the court upholds Tinubu’s election.

His words: “Issues about the election will be sorted out in court. I will be shocked if this country goes on with that situation. It will then stand that it is a corporate criminalised country. We can’t allow it. We need to start unbundling this criminality.

“When people were talking about structure, it is this fraud and criminality that we witnessed that they were talking about, and we want to unbundle it for the sake of our children.”