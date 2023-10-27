Obi Should Wait Till 2031 – Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has suggested that there could be an opportunity for presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to pursue their presidential aspirations after the conclusion of President Bola Tinubu’s second-term tenure in 2031.

Ganduje made this statement while commending the Supreme Court’s ruling, which affirmed President Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election. In a statement released on Thursday, Ganduje expressed his satisfaction with the judgment, asserting that it definitively debunked opposition claims of vote manipulation in favor of Tinubu.

The APC Chairman underlined that the Supreme Court’s verdict paves the way for President Tinubu to focus on implementing the APC’s “Renewed Hope” mandate for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us; it is our responsibility as patriots to pull our resources together to move the country forward.

“I congratulate both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight in extending the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country.

“There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualise their presidential aspiration after the second-term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031,” he said.

Ganduje also called on Nigerians, irrespective of political leanings, to rally around the President to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and move the country to the path of sustainable progress.