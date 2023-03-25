Obi Reacts As Nasarawa Women Stage Nude Protest

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the nude protest staged by women in Nasarawa State.

The protest was to express their displeasure with the governorship election of March 18 in the state.

In a series of tweets, Obi said, “I just came across a sad, heartbreaking video where Nasarawa women staged a topless protest as a means of registering their displeasure with the election results.

“The purpose of election is for citizens to participate in democratic governance through the representatives they elect. A grievous injustice occurs when citizens are denied the opportunity to vote in a free, fair and credible process or their mandate is stolen from them.

“Our women who should be honoured and respected, and their rights protected, have been degraded and left to seek justice the only way they can trust by calling on their creator.

“I remain committed to 40% affirmative action for women in political appointments and will encourage the same in the corporate world. As a nation, we must do better and ensure that the mandate of the people is not stolen from them.”