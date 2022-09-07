Obi Not Running For President, A Distraction To Biafrans, Says Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa, the disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, is not contesting for President.

According to Ekpa, Obi was sent by Britain to distract Biafrans from their struggle for secession.

This is as he said no true Biafrans will support Obi and his ambition to be president in 2023.

He tweeted, “Peter Obi is Not Contesting for election, he was sent by Britain to distract Biafra because they have seen the momentum that the struggle have gathered despite the kidnap of Maazi Nnamdi kanu. Therefore no true Biafran should support Peter Obi because he’s a betrayal.

“The only people supporting Peter Obi/2023 election are Benin people because of their hatred for Biafra and some misguided Yoruba people.

“If you’re a Biafran and you support Peter Obi/2023 Election even if you’re a professor, you’re a miscreant.”