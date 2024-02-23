Obi Not Planning to Dump LP – Spokesman

Yinusa Tanko, the Spokesman for the Obi-Datti Campaign Organization, has said the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, is mpt contemplating dumping the party.

According to him, if Obi has such plans, they won’t be kept in the dark.

Tank said this amid the arrest and release of the LP National Chairman Julius Abure by the police.

He said, “His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, is trying to build a platform that accommodates everybody. There is no doubt he has added credibility and purposefulness to the Labour Party.

“Right now, he has not said anything about leaving the party anytime soon. Even if there is such a motive, we would have been intimated.

“He has been defending the LP as strongly as he can. As far as we are concerned, if there are issues within the party, all we need to do is a clean-up and make corrections as soon as possible.”

On the subject of a merger, Tanko said Obi is ready to join forces with anyone who believes in rescuing the country from its current morass.

“The idea of Peter Obi is that we should all join forces with everybody who believes in rescuing Nigeria,” Tanko added.

“If you believe in the mantra of a new Nigeria, you are welcome to join whichever movement His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, is doing.”