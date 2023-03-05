Obi Must Tackle Atiku For Second Place First – Keyamo

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will have to drag with his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on who emerged second behind the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This he said the former governor of Anambra State, who came third in the election, will have to do in court before he can claim that his mandate was stolen by Tinubu.

Keyamo said this in a tweet just a day after he stated that the APC will also be heading to court to prove that election irregularities also occurred in favour of the LP.

He tweeted, “Peter Obi & Labour Party cannot even come to court & ask to be declared winner straightaway; they have to first fight PDP in order to prove they came second, before they can have the temerity to face @officialABAT. So, there is no room for cooperation b/w Labour & PDP in court.”