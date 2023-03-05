Politics

Obi Must Tackle Atiku For Second Place First – Keyamo

Anthony Adeniyi21 mins ago
3
Peter Obi, Atiku, Masari
Peter Obi, Atiku

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will have to drag with his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on who emerged second behind the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This he said the former governor of Anambra State, who came third in the election, will have to do in court before he can claim that his mandate was stolen by Tinubu.

Keyamo said this in a tweet just a day after he stated that the APC will also be heading to court to prove that election irregularities also occurred in favour of the LP.

He tweeted, “Peter Obi & Labour Party cannot even come to court & ask to be declared winner straightaway; they have to first fight PDP in order to prove they came second, before they can have the temerity to face @officialABAT. So, there is no room for cooperation b/w Labour & PDP in court.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi21 mins ago
3

Related Articles

We Are Prepared To Win Lagos Gov Election – APC

6 hours ago
Peter Obi, Atiku, Masari

Going To Court Waste Of Time, Senator Tells Atiku, Obi

12 hours ago
Nyesom Wike

Wike Instrumental To Our Victory – APC

1 day ago
APC

APC Wins Lagos Senatorial Seats, 20 Of 24 Reps Seats

2 days ago