Obi Mourns Slain Labour Party Imo Rep Candidate Eleghu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has mourned the Imo State House of Assembly candidate, Christopher Eleghu.

Eleghu was shot and killed by unknown gunmen who stormed his house in Imo.

His cars and house were also set ablaze by the gunmen.

Reacting, Obi tweeted, “I am deeply disturbed by the evidently targeted killing of the Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo state, Hon. Christopher Eleghu at his home. His house and cars were reportedly set ablaze.”

“I condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. Such acts violate our spirit of security, civility and the recently signed Peace Accord. Federal and State security agencies must work assiduously to uncover those behind this killing. -PO”