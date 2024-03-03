Obi Mourns Nollywood Actors Sisi Quadri, Mr Ibu

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has mourned the deaths of Nollywood actors, Tolani Oyebamiji aka Sisi Quadri, and John Okafor aka Mr Ibu.

Mt Ibu’s death was announced yesterday after long battle with diabetes while Sisi Quadri’s death was announced on March 1 with the cause yet-to-be-disclosed.

In a message on X, Obi wrote about Sisi Quadri, “I have just read the sad news of the death of a very talented Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri. The entertainment industry will miss the talent of this Young actor who was known for his brilliant interpretation of roles, energetic performances, and talented acting. He is reported to have acted in more than 150 films, including comedic skits. His impacts and contributions to the growth of our entertainment industry will always be remembered.

“I sincerely commiserate with his family, and the entire Nollywood industry, over his painful death, while praying to God to comfort them, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss.

“May God Almighty forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest. -PO”

Also mourning Mr Ibu, Obi shared, “Just as I tweeted my condolence on the death of Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri, a lot of people, through my comments section, called my attention to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

“His death is very saddening. He was one legendary comic actor who embodied laughter, exuded joy and spread happiness. When sadly he took ill, we all prayed for his quick recovery and hoped he would bounce back in good health.

“His death is a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation. Those artists who lighten the mood of the nation also perform a great task of helping us all to weather the dark storms of life.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his bereaved family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who just lost two legendary actors within a few days and the entire Nollywood family. We share the pains of his death, but are comforted by the cherished moments of joy and happiness he left behind. May God who called him home grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss. Rest in Peace Mr Ibu! -PO”