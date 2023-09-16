Obi Mourns Beheaded Abia LP Chieftain Zachary Maduka

The third-placed candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has offered condolences following the death of his party’s chieftain in Abia State, Zachary Maduka.

In a statement on X, Obi mourned Zachary who was beheaded by yet-to-be-identified men.

He said, “I have been away to Bangladesh for an international engagement only to arrive home this morning, to receive with shock, and pain the very sad and ugly news of the beheading of a Labour Party Chieftain in Abia state, Zachary Maduka.

“I condole his immediate family, Governor Alex Otti, the good people of Abia, and the Labour Party family.

Such a despicable act remains condemned in all its ramifications. I sincerely appeal to Governor Otti, in line with my avowed commitment to rid Abia of all forms of criminality to ensure that this type of hateful dastardly act does not go unpunished. I am sure the Governor and the government of Abia will be there for the family, and so will all of us the extended family members.

May God Almighty grant him eternal rest. -PO.”