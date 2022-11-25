Obi Lies With Arithmetics Indians Can’t Solve – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, lies with arithmetics that Indians can’t solve.

He said the former governor of Anambra State reels out statistics as if it’s statistics that people want to eat.

Tinubu said this while addressing the Niger Delta Stakeholders in Gbaramatu, Delta State, on Friday.

He said, “The other one, he think na statistic we go chop. He lies with arithmetic that no Indian can ever solve. To mention his name is a disgrace even to me. I won’t mention the name. Wrong arithmetic, wrong statistics, warehouse economics. That’s not what Nigeria needs.

“Kabiyesi, Your Royal Majesty, it was a joy to find one of my own blood being part of you from Badagry. So, what else do you need? You need honesty; you need the man who knows the road. That is me.”

He assured the Pere of regular consultations by his administration if he became president of Nigeria.

“Our brothers here, we will embrace them for the development of the area, the community of Gbaramatu, and other associated communities – economic development, progress, jobs for our youth, a promised tomorrow that is certain.

“A renewed hope is here standing before you. And I promise, with the support of God on my team that you will live long, you will live with prosperity,” Tinubu said.