Obi Laments Building Collapse in Anambra

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness at the news of a building collapse in Onitsha, Anambra State, which occurred on Monday.

Concise News learnt that lives were lost and many sustained varying degrees of injury.

According to Obi, “Most painful is that most of the victims of this building collapse were just people working to make ends meet.”

The former governor of Anambra shared on X, ‘While thanking everyone who helped in rescuing some trapped victims from the collapsed building, I urge the government to investigate and unravel the root cause of the building collapse.

“I also advise the general public to always ensure that they strictly comply with the laid down rules, regulations, and operational procedures governing the building and construction industry.

“I sincerely believe that issues of building collapse will be a thing of the past if we comply with the building standards and procedures. Only trained, licensed, and professional building personnel should be allowed to take up building projects.

“The building materials must also meet the specifications for each building project. I call on the government to put measures in place that will ensure that building projects across the country meet the required standards and specifications.

“May God comfort the families of the victims who lost their lives to this sad incident, grant them eternal rest, and grant quick recovery to the injured. -PO”