Obi Lacks Manifesto, Tinubu Has Cognitive Disorder – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said both Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are not ready for the 2023 presidency except Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, Obi is not serious about the election as he is yet to release his manifesto two months to voting.

On Tinubu, Omokri sympathised with the former governor of Lagos, saying he has cognitive disorder

He wrote, “Peter Obi, a man who still has not produced his manifesto barely two months to the election, is obviously ill prepared. That is also why his statistics are inaccurate, and his stories are contradictory. Nigeria does not need a kindergarten President.

“And Bola Tinubu is unfortunately impaired by the rapid onset of cognitive disorders and dissonances. We do not mock him. Rather, we sympathise with him.

“If you want a President that will be ready from day one, vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Vote for the only man who has said that his cabinet will be ready even before he is sworn in.

“Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.”