Obi, Kwankwaso Working For Tinubu – Kalu

The presidential candidates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, respectively, are working for the All Progressives Congress flagbearer, Bola Tinubu.

This is according to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Political Paradigm on Channels Television.

He said that the APC’s support base in the North-West and North-East geopolitical zones is still strong.

The APC leader also said that he does not trust pre-election surveys, which had Tinubu and 18 other contenders for president behind just Obi.

“I don’t believe in the poll; the poll is not realistic,” Kalu said.

“If the poll wants to be realistic, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are working for us because nobody has touched our base; nobody has touched the strongest base of APC. The North-West and the North-East are our bases.

“But come to the South-East, it is divided, come to the South-South, it is divided, it is finished with Obidients. Nobody has touched our base; our base is still intact; it is as good as anything,” he said.