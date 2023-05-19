Obi Kicks As Blinken Calls Tinubu To Strengthen US-Nigeria Relations

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has faulted the call between US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Blinken and Tinubu, over the phone, discussed ways of strengthening US-Nigeira relations ahead of Tinubu’s swearing-in as President on May 29.

This didn’t sit well with Obi who is currently at the election petition tribunal challenging Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 presidential election.

He tweeted, “There is still a lack of clarity on the basis of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken’s call to APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 16th May 2023. The most fundamental tenet and core value of democracy is the rule of law.

“Nigeria’s democracy is founded on these principles which the American people hold dear. Without the risk of interfering in Nigeria’s domestic affairs, the U.S.-Nigeria relationship should be guided by the core values of democracy.

“Above all, Nigerians expect that the U.S. responses to our affairs should be based on mutual respect, shared ideals, aspirations and interests which ought to transcend the considerations of any individual.

“Contextually, the willful manipulation and falsification of the will of Nigerians as freely expressed during the February 25 elections cannot be overlooked by the true friends and partners of Nigeria.

“It is thus of overarching importance that a beacon of democracy like the United States should not respond to political developments in Nigeria in a manner that faintly suggests taking sides.

“There is an evolving political and judicial process around the last presidential election in Nigeria. We expect the United States to await the full resolution of the ongoing judicial processes before tacitly conferring legitimacy on any of the contending parties.

“The final determination of the true winner of the election can only be made by the relevant courts of law. More so, the issues in judicial contention imply far-reaching violations of both the Nigerian Electoral Law and the Nigerian Constitution. -PO.”