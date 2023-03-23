Obi Is President In Waiting – Otti

The Governor-elect of Abia State, Alex Otti, has called the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, his president in waiting.

This was despite Obi coming third in the February 25 election won by President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Obi, who is currently in court against his loss, took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate Otti on winning the Abia State governorship election.

He wrote, “A while ago, I spoke with my brother, Dr. Alex Otti @alexottiofr, the Governor-elect of Abia State and heartily congratulated him on his election. I am gratified that the will and wish freely expressed by the Abia electorates have been respected.

I pray for God’s guidance and protection for the incoming Governor of God’s Own State. -PO”

Reacting, Otti tweeted, “Thank you for your kind words and prayers my president in waiting.”