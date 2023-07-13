Obi Is Now IPOB Spokesman – Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa, the Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile, has in a mocking manner said that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is now the spokesman for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

This was after Obi spoke against the sit-at-home order in the South-East which Ekpa enforces in the region.

According to Obi who spoke after his silence was criticised, IPOB has stated that it is not behind the sit-at-home order which is crippling economic activities in the South-East.

Reacting, Ekpa, a disciple of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, slammed Obi for his statement.

He tweeted, “Help me ask this ijiot who is IPOB? Obi is now IPOB spokesperson.”