Obi Is An Importer, Can’t Take Nigeria From Consumption To Production – Alake

Dele Alake, Director of strategic communication in All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has discredited the consumption to production claims the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been campaigning with.

According to Alake, Obi can’t say he wants to take Nigeria from consumption to production when he himself imports most of the products sold at supermarkets in the country.

This is as he stated that he has no apology to give concerning comments he made recently about the former Anambra governor.

He told News Central, “I said so many things about Peter Obi and I cannot take anything back because everything I said is the truth. I speak with conviction and I’m not a propagandist. I’m a publicist. There is a wide difference between propaganda and publicity. Publicity is anchored on action, on verifiable facts, empiricism. Now propaganda can be vacuous , amorphous, nebulous, actually neither here nor there”.

“’So, whatever I say about Tinubu is anchored on empiricism and verifiable facts. I cannot take anything back about Obi. I said Obi said he wants to move Nigeria back from consumption to production and I said that is not true. He cannot do it because his own business survives on consumption. Is that a lie? He has been an importer and I said he deals with cash and carry economics; container economics, imports”.

“All the goods that can be produced in Nigeria, Obi imports them in his supermarkets. That is consumption economics. That kind of person cannot tell you that he is moving you from consumption to production. He will then be committing self-economic suicide and Obi will not do that to himself”.

“So, Obi is deceiving everybody and I can’t take that back because that is true. What I said about Asiwaju, I gave examples of his vision, knowledge and courage. There is none about Obi. You can’t point to any enduring legacy of Obi in his eight years as governor of Anambra”.